It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

While Generac Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNRC fell by -4.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $203.25 to $99.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.25% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Needham started tracking Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on August 26, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GNRC. TD Cowen also reiterated GNRC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $198 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 31, 2025. Janney May 07, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GNRC, as published in its report on May 07, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from May 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $155 for GNRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.05%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Generac Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GNRC has an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a gain of 4.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $207.81, showing growth from the present price of $148.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Generac Holdings Inc Shares?

Specialty Industrial Machinery giant Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Generac Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.66%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.