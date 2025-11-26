It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

While Advance Auto Parts Inc has overperformed by 0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAP rose by 7.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.00 to $28.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Goldman on June 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AAP. Redburn Atlantic also Upgraded AAP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 03, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Market Perform rating on December 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $45. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AAP, as published in its report on October 16, 2024. Wedbush’s report from October 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $55 for AAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

The current dividend for AAP investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Advance Auto Parts Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AAP is recording an average volume of 1.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a gain of 2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.21, showing growth from the present price of $51.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 120.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.