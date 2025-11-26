Is TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) a good investment opportunity?

While TTM Technologies Inc has overperformed by 5.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTMI rose by 176.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.85 to $15.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 72.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, Needham Reiterated TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) to Buy. A report published by Needham on September 23, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TTMI. Stifel also rated TTMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 11, 2025. Stifel May 02, 2024d the rating to Buy on May 02, 2024, and set its price target from $15 to $19. Truist November 02, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TTMI, as published in its report on November 02, 2023. Stifel’s report from January 26, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for TTMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TTM Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTMI is recording an average volume of 2.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.18%, with a gain of 8.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.00, showing growth from the present price of $68.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTM Technologies Inc Shares?

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Components market. When comparing TTM Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 263.86%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.