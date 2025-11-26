Is it possible to buy Vistra Corp(VST) shares at a good price now?

While Vistra Corp has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VST rose by 23.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $219.82 to $90.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for VST. TD Cowen also rated VST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2025. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for VST, as published in its report on September 22, 2025. Daiwa Securities’s report from September 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $250 for VST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Melius also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vistra Corp (VST)

With VST’s current dividend of $0.90 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Vistra Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VST has an average volume of 4.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a loss of -2.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $241.21, showing growth from the present price of $170.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vistra Corp Shares?

Utilities – Independent Power Producers giant Vistra Corp (VST) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Vistra Corp shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 61.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.68%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.