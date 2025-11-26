Is it possible to buy Bloom Energy Corp(BE) shares at a good price now?

While Bloom Energy Corp has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE rose by 324.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $147.86 to $15.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 101.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 29, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BE. HSBC Securities also Downgraded BE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 09, 2025. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on October 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $100. Mizuho October 02, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BE, as published in its report on October 02, 2025. Jefferies’s report from September 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $31 for BE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bloom Energy Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BE is recording an average volume of 14.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.97%, with a loss of -10.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.05, showing growth from the present price of $94.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloom Energy Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.