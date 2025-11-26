Is Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KIDZ) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Classover Holdings Inc’s (KIDZ) stock is trading at $0.38, marking a fall of -4.79% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -96.83% below its 52-week high of $12.00 and 2.25% above its 52-week low of $0.37. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -58.07% below the high and +0.40% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider KIDZ stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.88.KIDZ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.73, resulting in an 3.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIDZ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 32.00% of shares. A total of 27 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.45% of its stock and 22.73% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. holding total of 300.0 shares that make 1.40% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm Harraden Circle Investments, LLC holds 241.62 shares of KIDZ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.12%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 92130.0.

An overview of Classover Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) traded 1,451,023 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5086 and price change of -0.2796. With the moving average of $0.8292 and a price change of -0.9568, about 1,571,845 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KIDZ’s 100-day average volume is 1,757,679 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2960 and a price change of -2.4668.