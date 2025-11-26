Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Celsius Holdings Inc has overperformed by 6.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELH rose by 53.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.74 to $21.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.03% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on September 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CELH. Piper Sandler also reiterated CELH shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $69 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 08, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 05, 2025, but set its price target from $60 to $70. JP Morgan resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for CELH, as published in its report on July 31, 2025. Citigroup’s report from July 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for CELH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 172.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Celsius Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CELH is recording 6.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a loss of -0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.85, showing growth from the present price of $40.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celsius Holdings Inc Shares?

The Beverages – Non-Alcoholic market is dominated by Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) based in the USA. When comparing Celsius Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 444.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11325.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.