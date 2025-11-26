Investing in Alkermes plc (ALKS) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Alkermes plc has overperformed by 2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALKS rose by 0.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.45 to $25.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2025, Truist started tracking Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on September 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ALKS. Wells Fargo also rated ALKS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 15, 2025, and assigned a price target of $43. UBS June 17, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ALKS, as published in its report on June 17, 2025. Needham’s report from May 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $45 for ALKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alkermes plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALKS is registering an average volume of 2.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.88, showing growth from the present price of $28.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alkermes plc Shares?

A giant in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market, Alkermes plc (ALKS) is based in the Ireland. When comparing Alkermes plc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.21%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.