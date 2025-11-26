Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Intellia Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -26.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.25 to $5.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.35% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, Wolfe Research Downgraded Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) to Peer Perform. A report published by Evercore ISI on November 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for NTLA. JP Morgan also Downgraded NTLA shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 07, 2025. Bernstein October 28, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NTLA, as published in its report on October 28, 2025. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NTLA is registering an average volume of 7.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a gain of 0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.21, showing growth from the present price of $8.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.