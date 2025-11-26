How does IVF’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, INVO Fertility Inc’s (IVF) stock is trading at $0.26, marking a gain of 1.13% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.31% below its 52-week high of $37.44 and 9.94% above its 52-week low of $0.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -61.14% below the high and +9.22% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, IVF’s SMA-200 is $3.9922. As well, it is important to consider IVF stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.57.

How does INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ: IVF) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in INVO Fertility Inc (IVF). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.64% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.11% of its stock and 2.21% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is DRW Securities, LLC holding total of 174.52 shares that make 1.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 45375.0.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 66.85 shares of IVF, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.44%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 17380.0.

An overview of INVO Fertility Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) traded 1,540,311 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4483 and price change of -0.2328. With the moving average of $0.6386 and a price change of -0.6286, about 6,149,518 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, IVF’s 100-day average volume is 4,031,883 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.1365 and a price change of -2.2918.