How did CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) fare last session?

While CoreWeave Inc has underperformed by -3.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRWV rose by 78.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $187.00 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.36% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) to Neutral. A report published by Evercore ISI on September 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRWV. Wells Fargo also Upgraded CRWV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 23, 2025. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRWV, as published in its report on September 19, 2025. Citizens JMP’s report from September 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $180 for CRWV shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CoreWeave Inc (CRWV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 133.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CoreWeave Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRWV is registering an average volume of 30.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.63%, with a loss of -4.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $130.88, showing growth from the present price of $71.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRWV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CoreWeave Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.