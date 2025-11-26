Have you been able to find a good deal on Dave Inc’s shares?

While Dave Inc has overperformed by 3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAVE rose by 141.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $286.45 to $65.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.33% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2025, Citizens JMP Reiterated Dave Inc (NASDAQ: DAVE) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on May 27, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DAVE. Canaccord Genuity also rated DAVE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 31, 2025. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on August 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $53. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DAVE, as published in its report on July 26, 2024. Seaport Research Partners’s report from June 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $54 for DAVE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dave Inc (DAVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dave Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 65.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DAVE has an average volume of 479.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.92%, with a gain of 10.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $306.38, showing growth from the present price of $210.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dave Inc Shares?

Software – Application giant Dave Inc (DAVE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Dave Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18878.14%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.