Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)’s stock rises to 104.35 per share

While Glaukos Corporation has overperformed by 6.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GKOS fell by -30.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $163.71 to $73.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on October 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GKOS. Wells Fargo also Downgraded GKOS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $86 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 01, 2025. Mizuho February 19, 2025d the rating to Outperform on February 19, 2025, and set its price target from $140 to $200. Citigroup December 11, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GKOS, as published in its report on December 11, 2024. UBS’s report from December 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $182 for GKOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Glaukos Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.11M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GKOS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a gain of 13.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $120.50, showing growth from the present price of $104.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GKOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Glaukos Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.