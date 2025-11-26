Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) stock on the rise: An overview

While Gambling.com Group Ltd has overperformed by 3.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GAMB fell by -63.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.14 to $4.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GAMB) to Neutral. A report published by Truist on August 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GAMB. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated GAMB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 05, 2025. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on January 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $16. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GAMB, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for GAMB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gambling.com Group Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GAMB is recording an average volume of 828.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a gain of 5.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.71, showing growth from the present price of $5.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GAMB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gambling.com Group Ltd Shares?

Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gambling market. When comparing Gambling.com Group Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 100.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -145.68%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.