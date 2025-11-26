FormFactor Inc (FORM) requires closer examination

While FormFactor Inc has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FORM rose by 20.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.10 to $22.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.50% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on October 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FORM. TD Cowen also reiterated FORM shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 30, 2025. Citigroup August 21, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FORM, as published in its report on August 21, 2025. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $34 for FORM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of FormFactor Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FORM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a gain of 9.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.44, showing growth from the present price of $53.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FORM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FormFactor Inc Shares?

The USA based company FormFactor Inc (FORM) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing FormFactor Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 101.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.