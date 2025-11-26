FFAI’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

In the current trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s (FFAI) stock is trading at the price of $1.15, a fall of -0.15% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -74.25% less than its 52-week high of $4.46 and 38.18% better than its 52-week low of $0.83. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.69% below the high and +22.18% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FFAI’s SMA-200 is $1.5497. It is also essential to consider FFAI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 303.77 for the last year.

How does Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.67% of shares. A total of 109 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.10% of its stock and 17.76% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 7.16 shares that make 4.23% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8.25 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 6.8 shares of FFAI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.84 million.

An overview of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) traded 6,331,331 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1575 and price change of -0.2191. With the moving average of $1.3504 and a price change of -0.5491, about 7,837,287 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FFAI’s 100-day average volume is 13,284,912 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7957 and a price change of -0.7791.