Experts predict Gelteq Ltd’s (GELS) current quarter earnings growth rate

In the current trading session, Gelteq Ltd’s (GELS) stock is trading at the price of $1.04, a fall of -4.59% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -81.09% less than its 52-week high of $5.50 and 35.05% better than its 52-week low of $0.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.36% below the high and +21.20% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GELS’s SMA-200 is $1.4828.

It is also essential to consider GELS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 89.25 for the last year.GELS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.01, resulting in an 42.69 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Gelteq Ltd (GELS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Gelteq Ltd (NASDAQ: GELS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gelteq Ltd (GELS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 47.53% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.15% of its stock and 2.19% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP holding total of 41.55 shares that make 0.39% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 43623.0.

The securities firm Wedbush Securities Inc holds 20.0 shares of GELS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 20998.0.

An overview of Gelteq Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gelteq Ltd (GELS) traded 2,995,107 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0329 and price change of -0.1698. With the moving average of $1.1939 and a price change of -0.5098, about 1,299,533 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GELS’s 100-day average volume is 1,455,408 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3769 and a price change of -0.8698.