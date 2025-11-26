Examining Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) more closely is necessary

While Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has overperformed by 4.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VAC fell by -39.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.42 to $44.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.87% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) recommending Underweight. A report published by Mizuho on November 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VAC. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded VAC shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 22, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Underweight rating on January 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $87. Barclays December 13, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for VAC, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Goldman’s report from September 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $62 for VAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

It’s important to note that VAC shareholders are currently getting $3.16 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.22%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VAC is registering an average volume of 532.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a gain of 17.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.10, showing growth from the present price of $54.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Shares?

A giant in the Resorts & Casinos market, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) is based in the USA. When comparing Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -102.71%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.