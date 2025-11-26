Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) stock on the rise: An overview

While Energy Fuels Inc has overperformed by 3.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UUUU rose by 182.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.33 to $3.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 56.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) to Sell. Roth Capital also Downgraded UUUU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2025. ROTH MKM February 28, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UUUU, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for UUUU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 337.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Energy Fuels Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UUUU has an average volume of 22.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.00%, with a loss of -3.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.23, showing growth from the present price of $14.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UUUU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Fuels Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.