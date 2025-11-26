Do investors need to be concerned about LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)?

While LifeStance Health Group Inc has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST fell by -10.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.30 to $3.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) recommending Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on July 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LFST. UBS also Upgraded LFST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 27, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on April 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $9. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LFST, as published in its report on April 03, 2025. Goldman’s report from December 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for LFST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LifeStance Health Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LFST is recording an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 6.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.