Dnow Inc (DNOW) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Dnow Inc has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNOW rose by 7.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.45 to $12.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.76% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded Dnow Inc (NYSE: DNOW) to Positive. A report published by The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DNOW. Stephens also Upgraded DNOW shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2021. Stifel July 16, 2021d the rating to Buy on July 16, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $12. JP Morgan February 19, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for DNOW, as published in its report on February 19, 2021. Cowen’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for DNOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Dnow Inc (DNOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Dnow Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DNOW is recording an average volume of 1.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a gain of 13.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dnow Inc Shares?

Dnow Inc (DNOW) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Industrial Distribution market. When comparing Dnow Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 87.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.