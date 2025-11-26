DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN rose by 31.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.20 to $25.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.83% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on November 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DOCN. UBS also rated DOCN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on January 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $45. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DOCN, as published in its report on January 17, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $41 for DOCN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOCN is recording an average volume of 2.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a gain of 2.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.50, showing growth from the present price of $44.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc Shares?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing DigitalOcean Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 370.83%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.