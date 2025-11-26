Did Adeia Inc (ADEA) perform well in the last session?

While Adeia Inc has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADEA fell by -11.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.25 to $10.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.51% in the last 200 days.

On June 20, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) recommending Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on February 23, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADEA.

Analysis of Adeia Inc (ADEA)

It’s important to note that ADEA shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adeia Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADEA is registering an average volume of 694.99K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.75, showing growth from the present price of $12.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adeia Inc Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Adeia Inc (ADEA) is based in the USA. When comparing Adeia Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -54.19%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.