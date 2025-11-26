Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)’s stock price range in the last year

Within its last year performance, DCTH fell by -23.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.23 to $8.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.65% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on May 14, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DCTH. Canaccord Genuity also rated DCTH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DCTH, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from January 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for DCTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Laidlaw also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Delcath Systems Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 869.75K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DCTH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a gain of 6.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.14, showing growth from the present price of $9.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DCTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delcath Systems Inc Shares?

The USA based company Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) is one of the biggest names in Medical Devices. When comparing Delcath Systems Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1073.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.06%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.