D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) did well last session?

While D-Wave Quantum Inc has underperformed by -2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QBTS rose by 168.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.75 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.93% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, Stifel started tracking D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on July 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS. Canaccord Genuity also rated QBTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on July 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $20. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS, as published in its report on July 25, 2024. Needham’s report from April 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for QBTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of D-Wave Quantum Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 54.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QBTS is recording 52.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.09%, with a loss of -1.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QBTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Wave Quantum Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.