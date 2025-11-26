Cypherpunk Technologies Inc (CYPH)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Cypherpunk Technologies Inc has underperformed by -19.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYPH fell by -48.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.70 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 204.93% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Cypherpunk Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CYPH) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 29, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CYPH. Rodman & Renshaw also rated CYPH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on October 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CYPH, as published in its report on June 04, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from June 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CYPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cypherpunk Technologies Inc (CYPH)

In order to gain a clear picture of Cypherpunk Technologies Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -196.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 23.23M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CYPH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 39.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.08%, with a loss of -50.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cypherpunk Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.