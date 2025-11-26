CURI overperforms with a 0.21 increase in share price

While CuriosityStream Inc has overperformed by 0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURI rose by 214.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.01 to $1.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ: CURI) recommending Buy. A report published by Barrington Research on May 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CURI. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on September 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. BofA Securities June 18, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CURI, as published in its report on June 18, 2021. DA Davidson’s report from April 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for CURI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)

It’s important to note that CURI shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CuriosityStream Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CURI is registering an average volume of 696.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.79%, with a gain of 1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CuriosityStream Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.