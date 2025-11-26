Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Crescent Energy Co has overperformed by 0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGY fell by -37.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.94 to $6.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, William Blair started tracking Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CRGY. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CRGY, as published in its report on September 24, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from September 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CRGY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CRGY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Crescent Energy Co’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRGY is recording an average volume of 5.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.12%, with a gain of 2.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.55, showing growth from the present price of $9.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crescent Energy Co Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.