Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) deserves closer scrutiny

While Candel Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CADL fell by -48.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.60 to $4.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.94% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Stephens started tracking Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on September 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CADL. H.C. Wainwright also rated CADL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on February 20, 2025, and assigned a price target of $25. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CADL, as published in its report on February 19, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from February 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $15 for CADL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Candel Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 762.23K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CADL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a loss of -3.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.62, showing growth from the present price of $4.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CADL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Candel Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.