Can you now get a good deal on iRhythm Technologies Inc’s shares?

While iRhythm Technologies Inc has overperformed by 2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRTC rose by 108.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $212.00 to $74.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.16% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) recommending In-line. A report published by BofA Securities on August 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IRTC. Wells Fargo also Upgraded IRTC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $86. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IRTC, as published in its report on October 04, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from June 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $115 for IRTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of iRhythm Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IRTC is recording an average volume of 426.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a gain of 10.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $219.93, showing growth from the present price of $188.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iRhythm Technologies Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.