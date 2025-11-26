BROS overperforms with a 7.51 increase in share price

While Dutch Bros Inc has overperformed by 7.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BROS rose by 9.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.88 to $47.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.12% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2025, Barclays Reiterated Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on June 26, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BROS. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BROS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $83 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 14, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on March 26, 2025, and assigned a price target of $80. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BROS, as published in its report on March 24, 2025. Barclays’s report from January 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $70 for BROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dutch Bros Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BROS is recording 4.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.39%, with a gain of 11.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.61, showing growth from the present price of $57.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) based in the USA. When comparing Dutch Bros Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 115.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.21%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.