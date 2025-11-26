Are Universal Technical Institute Inc’shares a good deal?

While Universal Technical Institute Inc has overperformed by 5.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTI fell by -10.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.32 to $21.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.96% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on July 25, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UTI. Northland Capital also rated UTI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2024. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for UTI, as published in its report on July 12, 2022. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Universal Technical Institute Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UTI is recording an average volume of 701.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.07%, with a loss of -20.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.43, showing growth from the present price of $22.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Technical Institute Inc Shares?

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Education & Training Services market. When comparing Universal Technical Institute Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 0.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.