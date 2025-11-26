Are Oncology Institute Inc’shares a good deal?

While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI rose by 922.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.88 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.92% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, Needham started tracking Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on July 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TOI. B. Riley Securities also rated TOI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on May 15, 2025, and assigned a price target of $7. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TOI, as published in its report on February 26, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from September 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for TOI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oncology Institute Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3407.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TOI has an average volume of 2.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.75%, with a loss of -16.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oncology Institute Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.