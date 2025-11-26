Are Newell Brands Inc (NWL) shares a good deal now?

While Newell Brands Inc has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWL fell by -65.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.78 to $3.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.10% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) to Overweight. A report published by Truist on December 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NWL. Barclays also Upgraded NWL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2024. UBS February 16, 2024d the rating to Neutral on February 16, 2024, and set its price target from $10 to $8.50. Raymond James February 12, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NWL, as published in its report on February 12, 2024. Truist’s report from October 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for NWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

The current dividend for NWL investors is set at $0.28 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Newell Brands Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NWL is recording an average volume of 9.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 4.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.14, showing growth from the present price of $3.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Newell Brands Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.