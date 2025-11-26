Are InflaRx N.V’shares a good deal?

While InflaRx N.V has underperformed by -1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IFRX fell by -52.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.82 to $0.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.81% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on May 29, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for IFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated IFRX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 29, 2025. Guggenheim February 28, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IFRX, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. Raymond James’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for IFRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of InflaRx N.V (IFRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 306.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of InflaRx N.V’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IFRX is recording an average volume of 2.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.32%, with a loss of -7.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.62, showing growth from the present price of $1.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IFRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze InflaRx N.V Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.