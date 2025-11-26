Are Gray Media Inc (GTN) shares a good deal now?

While Gray Media Inc has overperformed by 4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTN rose by 55.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.30 to $2.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.84% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barrington Research on February 27, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for GTN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded GTN shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on January 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GTN, as published in its report on October 15, 2020. Barrington Research’s report from March 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for GTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Gray Media Inc (GTN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GTN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Gray Media Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GTN is recording an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.99%, with a gain of 1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.40, showing growth from the present price of $4.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gray Media Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Broadcasting sector, Gray Media Inc (GTN) is based in the USA. When comparing Gray Media Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -127.71%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.