Are First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) shares a good deal now?

While First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has overperformed by 6.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FWRG fell by -3.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.71 to $12.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.15% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) to Buy. A report published by Stephens on October 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FWRG. The Benchmark Company also rated FWRG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 27, 2024. Stifel January 04, 2024d the rating to Hold on January 04, 2024, and set its price target from $22 to $20. Raymond James October 18, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for FWRG, as published in its report on October 18, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from July 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $22 for FWRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FWRG has an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.95%, with a gain of 9.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.36, showing growth from the present price of $17.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FWRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Shares?

Restaurants giant First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing First Watch Restaurant Group Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 227.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.18%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.