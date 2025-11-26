Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s results are impressive

While Anywhere Real Estate Inc has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOUS rose by 334.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.50 to $2.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 148.48% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) to Underweight. A report published by BTIG Research on July 18, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for HOUS. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded HOUS shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2023. JP Morgan December 16, 2022d the rating to Neutral on December 16, 2022, and set its price target from $17 to $11. Compass Point initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HOUS, as published in its report on September 19, 2022.

Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HOUS has an average volume of 3.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a gain of 14.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.67, showing decline from the present price of $14.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Anywhere Real Estate Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.