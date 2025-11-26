Analyzing ETSY’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Etsy Inc’s (ETSY) stock is trading at the price of $54.71, a gain of 1.35% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -28.50% less than its 52-week high of $76.51 and 36.60% better than its 52-week low of $40.05. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.15% below the high and +6.33% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ETSY’s SMA-200 is $55.88. It is also essential to consider ETSY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.89 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 8.50.

How does Etsy Inc (ETSY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 32 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.25 in simple terms.

Etsy Inc (ETSY): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 10 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 1.23 and 0.77 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.90 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 1.03 and also replicates -12.62% growth rate year over year.

Etsy Inc (NYSE: ETSY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Etsy Inc (ETSY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.19% of shares. A total of 733 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 127.25% of its stock and 128.78% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 12.83 shares that make 13.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 704.15 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 10.56 shares of ETSY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.70%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 579.67 million.

An overview of Etsy Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Etsy Inc (ETSY) traded 4,211,134 shares per day, with a moving average of $57.53 and price change of -10.44. With the moving average of $64.81 and a price change of -5.85, about 5,125,508 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ETSY’s 100-day average volume is 5,355,466 shares, alongside a moving average of $62.09 and a price change of +1.31.