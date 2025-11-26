A year in review: IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)’s performance in the last year

While IHS Holding Ltd has overperformed by 0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IHS rose by 130.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.00 to $2.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.11% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) to Underweight. Goldman also rated IHS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on November 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. Tigress Financial initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IHS, as published in its report on June 10, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for IHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of IHS Holding Ltd (IHS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of IHS Holding Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IHS is recording an average volume of 521.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a gain of 5.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.79, showing growth from the present price of $6.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IHS Holding Ltd Shares?

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Real Estate Services market. When comparing IHS Holding Ltd shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.42%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.