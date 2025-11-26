A look at SUPX’s current quarter earnings estimates

Currently, SuperX AI Technology Ltd’s (SUPX) stock is trading at $24.93, marking a gain of 13.55% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -67.42% below its 52-week high of $76.50 and 806.37% above its 52-week low of $2.75. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -63.54% below the high and +19.22% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SUPX’s SMA-200 is $26.09.

As well, it is important to consider SUPX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 186.20.SUPX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 27.87, resulting in an 38.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SuperX AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

SuperX AI Technology Ltd (SUPX): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.18 and 0.18 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.18 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.13 and also replicates 38.46% growth rate year over year.

SuperX AI Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SUPX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SuperX AI Technology Ltd (SUPX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 60.17% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 28.99% of its stock and 72.78% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd holding total of 2.47 shares that make 7.84% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 62.27 million.

The securities firm Cloudalpha Capital Management Limited/hong Kong holds 142.62 shares of SUPX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.45%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.6 million.

An overview of SuperX AI Technology Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SuperX AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) traded 317,531 shares per day, with a moving average of $44.85 and price change of -40.03. With the moving average of $54.87 and a price change of -27.64, about 318,596 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SUPX’s 100-day average volume is 315,393 shares, alongside a moving average of $43.34 and a price change of +13.55.