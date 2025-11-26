A closer look at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)’s stock price trends

While Sally Beauty Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBH rose by 53.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.40 to $7.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.46% in the last 200 days.

On January 16, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on November 25, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SBH. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on December 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Cowen August 12, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SBH, as published in its report on August 12, 2022. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SBH is recording an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a gain of 9.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $15.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) is based in the USA. When comparing Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.56%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 126.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.