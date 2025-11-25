Zynex Inc (ZYXI) stock on the rise: An overview

While Zynex Inc has overperformed by 18.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYXI fell by -90.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.72 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.51% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded Zynex Inc (NASDAQ: ZYXI) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 01, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZYXI. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded ZYXI shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 12, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZYXI, as published in its report on October 16, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from January 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for ZYXI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zynex Inc (ZYXI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -73.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Zynex Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -168.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZYXI is recording an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 43.60%, with a gain of 29.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYXI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zynex Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.