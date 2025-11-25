Will Magnitude International Ltd (MAGH) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Magnitude International Ltd (MAGH)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.62% from the previous close with its current price standing at $4.83. Its current price is -6.94% under its 52-week high of $5.19 and 387.88% more than its 52-week low of $0.99. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.61% below the high and +283.60% above the low.

How does Magnitude International Ltd (MAGH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Magnitude International Ltd (NASDAQ: MAGH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Magnitude International Ltd (MAGH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 62.46% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.03% of its stock and 0.08% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP holding total of 13.01 shares that make 0.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 62851.0.

The securities firm Ground Swell Capital, LLC holds 10.97 shares of MAGH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.03% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 52984.0.

An overview of Magnitude International Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Magnitude International Ltd (MAGH) traded 654,629 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.49 and price change of +3.13. With the moving average of $1.87 and a price change of +3.22, about 364,062 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.