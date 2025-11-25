What was So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)’s performance in the last session?

While So-Young International Inc ADR has overperformed by 3.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SY rose by 291.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.28 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SY. Needham also reiterated SY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 23, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on April 23, 2020, and assigned a price target of $16.20. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SY, as published in its report on December 05, 2019. Needham’s report from May 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for SY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)

SY currently pays a dividend of $0.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of So-Young International Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.23M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.37%, with a loss of -6.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.62, showing growth from the present price of $3.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze So-Young International Inc ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.