What was Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)’s performance in the last session?

While Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRWD fell by -25.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.13 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 163.64% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) to Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on April 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for IRWD. Leerink Partners Initiated an Market Perform rating on September 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. CapitalOne August 08, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for IRWD, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from January 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for IRWD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IRWD is registering an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.10%, with a gain of 6.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.80, showing decline from the present price of $3.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

A giant in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is based in the USA. When comparing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 906.14%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.