WGRX’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX)’s stock is trading at $0.53 at the moment marking a rise of 3.64% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -92.47% less than their 52-week high of $7.04, and 57.88% over their 52-week low of $0.34. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.61% below the high and +17.07% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider WGRX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.40.WGRX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.99, resulting in an 11.24 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ: WGRX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 56.78% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.89% of its stock and 11.32% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Heights Capital Management, Inc holding total of 2.92 shares that make 3.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.53 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 739.24 shares of WGRX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.82% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.39 million.

An overview of Wellgistics Health Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX) traded 2,325,029 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6050 and price change of -0.1346. With the moving average of $0.7195 and a price change of -0.8549, about 17,786,713 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WGRX’s 100-day average volume is 10,849,044 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8879 and a price change of -0.4249.