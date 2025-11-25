Was New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)’s session last reading good?

Within its last year performance, NFE fell by -92.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.66 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.54% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, CapitalOne Downgraded New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) to Underweight. A report published by Johnson Rice on August 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for NFE. Compass Point also rated NFE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2025. Deutsche Bank December 04, 2024d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NFE, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for NFE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.32%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of New Fortress Energy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NFE is recording 19.81M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.84%, with a gain of 10.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.38, showing growth from the present price of $1.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NFE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Fortress Energy Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.