Was anything positive for ThredUp Inc (TDUP) stock last session?

While ThredUp Inc has overperformed by 2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDUP rose by 418.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.28 to $1.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.89% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 05, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated TDUP shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2025. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on July 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $9. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TDUP, as published in its report on May 06, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from April 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $6 for TDUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ThredUp Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TDUP is registering an average volume of 2.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a loss of -2.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ThredUp Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.