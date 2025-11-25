VSA’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

Currently, VisionSys AI Inc ADR’s (VSA) stock is trading at $0.14, marking a fall of -27.77% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -96.79% below its 52-week high of $4.24 and -17.58% above its 52-week low of $0.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -95.48% below the high and +4.86% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, VSA’s SMA-200 is $1.3285. As well, it is important to consider VSA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.06.

How does VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

VisionSys AI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VSA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.35% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.38% of its stock and 0.38% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 81.0 shares that make 0.18% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11671.0.

The securities firm Xtx Topco Ltd holds 25.08 shares of VSA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3614.0.

An overview of VisionSys AI Inc ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA) traded 12,716,851 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1958 and price change of -2.7320. With the moving average of $2.2769 and a price change of -2.4770, about 5,312,670 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, VSA’s 100-day average volume is 2,724,326 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.0364 and a price change of -0.8820.